Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of five-year-old boy

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-year-old boy in Coventry.

The boy was found with serious injuries at an address in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, soon after 5.55pm on Tuesday.

He died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman, who police said was known to the child, was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police said a cordon is in place in the area as they investigate.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said: “This is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible passing.

“The loss of any life – especially one so young – is always extremely painful and we know this will cause a lot of shock and concern.

“A suspect has been arrested and it’s important we allow time for detectives to fully investigate the circumstances around the death.

“We’ll continue to have a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time.”

