Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of five-year-old boy
Child died at property in Earlsdon
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-year-old boy in Coventry.
The boy was found with serious injuries at an address in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, soon after 5.55pm on Tuesday.
He died at the scene.
A 49-year-old woman, who police said was known to the child, was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
West Midlands Police said a cordon is in place in the area as they investigate.
Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said: “This is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible passing.
“The loss of any life – especially one so young – is always extremely painful and we know this will cause a lot of shock and concern.
“A suspect has been arrested and it’s important we allow time for detectives to fully investigate the circumstances around the death.
“We’ll continue to have a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time.”
Additional reporting by Press Association
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.