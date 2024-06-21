For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Smiling at the camera, a young Keaton Slater cannot contain his excitement as he opens his 11th birthday present in heartbreaking footage released by his parents.

An international manhunt is underway for prime suspect Dolars Aleksanders, 21, who is wanted over a fatal hit-and-run crash which killed the boy in Coventry.

Coventry City fan Keaton was struck by a black BMW in Radford Road shortly after 4.30pm last Friday before the driver fled the scene.

West Midlands Police released a mugshot of Aleksanders, who is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A new video issued by his family shows Keaton Slater opening a birthday present on his 11th birthday last year ( Family Handout )

During a press conference police confirmed the search for Aleksanders, who was born in Latvia but is a UK resident, is now international as he may have fled the country. They advised the public not to approach him but to alert police immediately.

It comes as Keaton’s heartbroken family issued the footage of him opening a new iPhone in January last year in a bid to encourage people to share what they know about Aleksanders.

Alan Edwards, from the charity Crimestoppers, offered a £10,000 reward for information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

He said: “A young boy has tragically lost his life and has left a devastating impact on so many people, especially Keaton’s family and friends.

“Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for Aleksanders by offering a reward. We are reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous when contacting us.”

Dolars Aleksanders, 21, is wanted over a fatal hit-and-run crash which killed a boy in Coventry ( West Midlands Police )

Emma O’Connor, headteacher at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, said: “Although Keaton only joined the school in September last year as part of the new year seven intake, he made a significant impact on everyone he met.

“What struck you most was Keaton’s fun-loving nature which helped make him popular with students and teachers alike.

“He was a beautiful, popular student with a wonderful sense of humour and our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family, who we know well as a school through his siblings who have also attended our school.

“Everyone at Cardinal Newman will miss him terribly, along with his incredible smile and his wonderful sense of humour.”

Keaton, 12, was killed in a hit-and-run crash ( West Midlands Police )

Keaton’s devastated father, Clint Slater, shared a tribute after the tragedy on Facebook: “He was my mini-me!

“He was the light and soul of our little family. We cannot believe that this has happened, still expecting him to come barging in the room like the life of the fun he was. I am so broken right now.”

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison, born in Coventry, shared a fundraiser for the young football fan’s funeral which has raised more £50,000 at the time of publication.

He said: “Tear in my eye reading about this young man’s death in my home city of Coventry. “Keaton’s family I am so sorry for your loss, if there is anything I can do to help please reach out whenever you feel. Sending my love to all of Keaton’s family and friends. Rest easy young man.”

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for a reward. Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org for young people or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 will qualify.