Three charged with murder of father stabbed outside mosque in Coventry

Three men have been charged with the murder of a father who was stabbed to death outside a mosque in Coventry.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was left with serious injuries near the Jamiah Masjid & Institute on 2 October.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

His family have since paid tribute to their “dependable, shining light of good” and “an innocent, humble, loving family man”.

West Midland Police had been called to reports of a brawl involving a large group of men, some of whom were armed with knives.

The force said on Saturday they had charged Adam Razaaq, 20, and Hasnian Razaaq, 23, both of Halesowen, West Midlands, together with Mohammed Faisal, 29, of Handsworth, Birmingham, with murder.

The three were also charged with attempted murder, after another man was found with a stab wound near the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road on the same night.

Three other men have been bailed.