Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Three charged with murder of father stabbed outside mosque in Coventry

Victim’s family pays tribute to ‘shining light of good’

Katy Clifton
Saturday 08 October 2022 21:49
An e-scooter rider caught by police on a motorway told officers he was following his sat nav (Martin Lee/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
An e-scooter rider caught by police on a motorway told officers he was following his sat nav (Martin Lee/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
(PA)

Three men have been charged with the murder of a father who was stabbed to death outside a mosque in Coventry.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was left with serious injuries near the Jamiah Masjid & Institute on 2 October.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

His family have since paid tribute to their “dependable, shining light of good” and “an innocent, humble, loving family man”.

West Midland Police had been called to reports of a brawl involving a large group of men, some of whom were armed with knives.

The force said on Saturday they had charged Adam Razaaq, 20, and Hasnian Razaaq, 23, both of Halesowen, West Midlands, together with Mohammed Faisal, 29, of Handsworth, Birmingham, with murder.

The three were also charged with attempted murder, after another man was found with a stab wound near the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road on the same night.

Three other men have been bailed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in