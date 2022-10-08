Three charged with murder of father stabbed outside mosque in Coventry
Victim’s family pays tribute to ‘shining light of good’
Three men have been charged with the murder of a father who was stabbed to death outside a mosque in Coventry.
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was left with serious injuries near the Jamiah Masjid & Institute on 2 October.
He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.
His family have since paid tribute to their “dependable, shining light of good” and “an innocent, humble, loving family man”.
West Midland Police had been called to reports of a brawl involving a large group of men, some of whom were armed with knives.
The force said on Saturday they had charged Adam Razaaq, 20, and Hasnian Razaaq, 23, both of Halesowen, West Midlands, together with Mohammed Faisal, 29, of Handsworth, Birmingham, with murder.
The three were also charged with attempted murder, after another man was found with a stab wound near the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road on the same night.
Three other men have been bailed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.