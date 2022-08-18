MP Margaret Ferrier admits exposing public to Covid-19 risk on train trip

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MP Margaret Ferrier has admitted putting people at risk by travelling on a train between Scotland and London with coronavirus symptoms and failing to self-isolate in September 2020.

In a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, Ferrier admitted that she “culpably and recklessly” exposed the public to risk of Covid-19 infection.

Ferrier, an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, admitted wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death” by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London and failed to self-isolate in late September 2020.

The 61-year-old visited places including the Houses of Parliament, a church and a bar and also took a taxi journey.

She had the SNP whip removed in 2020 after the allegations emerged and has come under pressure to resign from her seat, but remains an MP.

Ferrier had been due to go on trial this week but pleaded guilty on Thursday.