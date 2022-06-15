Charge against Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods dropped due to lack of evidence

The reality TV star, 33, was alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model Ms Price was inside.

Luke O'Reilly
Wednesday 15 June 2022 12:41
In a statement, a spokesperson for the CPS said that the charges were dropped because there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the CPS said that the charges were dropped because there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.
(PA Wire)

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has had a charge of using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against his partner dropped due to there no longer being a “realistic” chance of conviction.

The reality TV star, 33, was alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model was inside after she left his home following a row.

Previously, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the charge related to an incident in Great Dunmow, Essex, on August 22, when the couple allegedly had an “argument” in Mr Woods’ home.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the CPS said that the charges were dropped because there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

Katie Price (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

“The CPS has an obligation to keep cases under continuous review,” they said.

“As part of our review and in accordance with our legal test we concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and the case was stopped.

“The Crown Prosecution Service takes seriously all situations where a person’s behaviour causes fear and we will seek to prosecute suspects when our legal test is met.”

Court officials told the PA news agency that the charges were dropped because a “key witness does not wish to support the prosecution”.

Representatives for Ms Price and Mr Woods have been approached for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in