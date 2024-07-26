Met police officer stole money from dead man after he collapsed in street

Support truly

A Metropolitan Police officer stole money from a dead man after he collapsed.

Craig Carter pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office on Friday at Wood Green Crown Court following the incident in September 2022.

Wearing a dark suit, the 51-year-old admitted the charge, which stated he “took for his own use money from a wallet received by him in evidence in relation to a sudden death”.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report and granted Carter unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing at the same court on 13 September.

Judge Daniel Fugallo said: “I have to make absolutely clear that an immediate custodial sentence seems the likely outcome in this case but that will be a matter for the sentencing judge.

“Neither the ordering of the report nor the fact that I am granting you bail should be taken as any indication to the type of sentence you will receive.”

Carter, who works for the Met’s North Area Command Unit which covers Enfield and Haringey, has been suspended from duty.