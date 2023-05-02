Jump to content

Man denies murdering ambulance worker hit by van outside pub

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington, Northumberland.

Katie Dickinson
Tuesday 02 May 2023 12:53
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, on April 1 (Northumbria Police/PA)
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, on April 1 (Northumbria Police/PA)

A man has denied murdering an ambulance worker hit by a van outside a pub.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, on April 1.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, are charged with his murder.

On Monday, Kelly pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Flanighan and trying to murder a second man, who was also hurt in the collision.

Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room and a heart that saw the good in everyone

Sheldon Flanighan's family

Fairclough and Wooden were not asked to enter pleas during the hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date of October 3.

Mr Flanighan, who worked for the North East Ambulance Service and had two sons, was described by his family as a “dedicated father and a whole-hearted community man”.

A statement said: “Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room and a heart that saw the good in everyone.

“This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his life-long friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.”

