Boy, 3, seriously injured in crash involving van in car park in Bournemouth

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a van in a car park in Bournemouth.

Emergency services were called at around 12.36pm on Saturday to reports of an incident involving a child and a blue Vauxhall Vivaro van in the car park of Lansdowne Court, Lansdowne Road.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Dorset Police said, and his family has been informed. Officers have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The driver of the van has been spoken to and is assisting with police enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Richard Stroud said: “Our thoughts are with the young boy involved in this incident and his family.

“Our enquiries into what happened remain ongoing and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that might assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55250147249. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online using its website or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.