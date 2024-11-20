For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two Metropolitan Police officers are under criminal investigation after a pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed after her car was struck by a police vehicle in south-east London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said two unmarked vehicles had been travelling in Eltham, responding to an unrelated incident, when the crash happened.

Both vehicles had emergency equipment activated, the force said.

The 38-year-old woman, whose pregnancy was full-term, and her baby, died at the scene following the crash on the A20 near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road on October 17.

open image in gallery The scene near the A20 and Kidbrooke Park Road in Eltham ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

Two police officers, who were driving both vehicles, have been placed under criminal investigation for potential driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, the Met said.

Both officers are also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

A third officer, a passenger in the vehicle involved in the collision, is being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

The watchdog stressed the allegations don’t mean that disciplinary or criminal proceedings will “necessarily follow”.

open image in gallery Flowers left for the expectant mother ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

An IOPC spokesman said: “As part of our inquiries, we have obtained and are reviewing police dash cam footage, local CCTV, police logs and statements from witnesses to the incident. We are also obtaining a report from a forensic collision investigation expert.

“We have established that at around 6.15pm on 17 October 2024, two unmarked police vehicles were travelling in Eltham as they responded to an unrelated incident.

“When travelling on Eltham Road, one of the unmarked vehicles was involved in a collision with the vehicle driven by the woman. Both police vehicles had emergency equipment activated.

“The London Fire Brigade, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and first aid was provided. However, the woman and her baby tragically died.”

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “The deaths of the woman and her baby are tragic, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends, and all of those affected.

“We have met with the woman’s family to explain our role and we will provide them with regular updates as our investigation progresses. The woman’s family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

“This was a devastating incident on a busy road and our investigators are working hard to establish all of the circumstances leading up to the collision and the actions of the officers involved.

“At the end of our investigation we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider possible criminal charges and also decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.”