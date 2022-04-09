Woman dies after Land Rover hits pedestrians on pavement in Wigan hit-and-run
Two men were seriously injured after they were also hit by the silver 4x4 vehicle
A hit-and-run crash has killed one woman and seriously injured two men in Pemberton, Wigan.
The three had been standing on the pavement of Ormskirk Road, near a pub, when they were hit by a silver Land Rover Freelander.
The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said, and the driver did not stop after the crash.
The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital where she died.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and they have remained in custody.
On Saturday morning, the scene was still cordoned off as police continued to investigate.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
PC Oliver Batty, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family who are understandably devastated by the circumstances of how their loved one has lost their life.
“We immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances and the road has been closed for some time whilst we carried out a number of enquiries.
“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that may be able to assist with our investigation and give the woman’s family the answers they deserve.
“In particular, anyone who may have seen a silver Land Rover Freelander in the area of Ormskirk Road in the minutes leading up to this incident is urged to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 4741 or report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.
