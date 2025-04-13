Woman, 25, killed after car drives into family outside Crawley leisure park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after a 25-year-old woman was killed when a BMW ploughed into a family walking past Crawley leisure park.

The victim’s sister, a 12-year-old girl, and their cousin, a 19-year-old woman, were seriously injured and remain in hospital after the collision at the busy amusement area at 8.40pm on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man from Crawley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, and remains in police custody.

Their family, all believed to live locally, have been informed of the crash and are being supported by specialist officers, Sussex Police said.

Chief Inspector James Davidson added: “Our thoughts are with the victims’ family at this difficult time and we ask that the public respect their right to privacy.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we swiftly arrested a suspect in connection with this tragic incident, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

“The collision occurred in London Road, Crawley, immediately outside the leisure park. This is a well populated area and we’re urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage to please come forward.”

A Sussex Police spokesman urged the public not to speculate but instead report any information online or call 101 quoting Operation Roberton.