Man in custody after three police officers seriously injured during arrest

A man has been arrested in Crawley after three police officers were seriously assaulted.

The man, who was a suspect in an ongoing investigation, attacked the three officers as they attempted to arrest him, causing “significant injuries”, Sussex Police said.

The incident took place at Gossops Drive, Gossops Green, at around 2.30pm on Saturday, before the suspect fled to a nearby property.

After a negotiation, the 43-year-old from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

All three officers who were attacked have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “Violence towards emergency workers is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Police officers put themselves at risk to protect the public, but they should not expect to be assaulted in the course of their duties.

“I would like to commend these three officers for their bravery, and they will receive the full support of our police service while they recover.

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand exactly what has happened in this incident. My plea is for any information or relevant video footage – such as from a doorbell or mobile phone – to be shared to us. Please report it to us online or via 101, quoting Operation Whitby.”