Teenage girl stabbed to death in Crawley station car park as man arrested for murder

A murder investigation has been launched after a girl was stabbed to death in a train station car park.

The girl, in her late teens, was found dying from multiple knife injuries after reports of a man and woman fighting in Crawley Station car park in the early hours of Sunday.

British Transport Police (BTP) have now taken over the murder probe from Sussex Police who launched a manhunt for a suspect and said they “quickly” located a 26-year-old man on Stephenson Road. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A BTP spokesman urged witnesses to come forward, adding: “The area was searched and a woman in her late teens was found in the car park with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

“She was treated by paramedics but sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“A wider search was launched to locate the suspect. A 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested and remains in custody.”

A police cordon around the Sussex commuter town station remains in place while police carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sam Blackburn, said: “Our specialist family liaison officers are providing support to the victim’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“We are urging anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed events leading up to the woman’s death to get in touch with us.”

Sussex Police Supt Rachel Swinney said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young woman lose her life, and we are working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“Officers were able to swiftly bring a suspect into custody and we are not currently searching for anyone else.

“There will now be an increased police presence in what is a busy area of Crawley as we carry out our enquiries. I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to an officer at the scene.

“Similarly, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Venn.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 quoting 148 of 18 August.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.