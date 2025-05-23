Hearing for ex-prison officer accused of affairs with inmates adjourned

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A hearing for a former prison officer accused of having sexual relationships with two inmates and conspiring to smuggle drugs into jail has been adjourned.

Isabelle Dale, 23, from Portsmouth, is charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office for allegedly engaging in intimate relationships with two prisoners while working at HMP Swaleside on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

She is also accused of conspiring to bring controlled drugs into the prison between September 1 2021 and December 31 2022.

A hearing at Southwark Crown Court was adjourned on Friday due to a delay in the arraignment process.

His Honour Judge Justin Cole set a new date for her plea hearing for June 13.