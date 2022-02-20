Police in Crewe have shot dead a dog that attacked a boy and a woman as well as mauled another pet to death.

The dog reportedly attacked a smaller dog first, before injuring a boy and woman, on Richmond Road in Crewe at around 3:30pm on Saturday.

The woman and a teenage boy both sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were both taken to hospital for further treatment.

The dog believed to have been a Bullmastiff-type breed and was shot dead by armed police who were called in.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously out of control in a public space. He has since been released on conditional bail.

Cheshire Police are calling for witnesses and are urging that bystanders who filmed footage and took photographs of the attack, do not to share them online.

Superintendent Myra Ball said: “This is a distressing incident and officers did all they could to bring the dog under control. However due to the immediate threat to the public and police, the decision was made to destroy it.

“We know that there were a lot of people in the area that may have taken photographs or video or possibly may have CCTV footage around the time of the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has footage or images to not share them online, but instead please send them in to us as they could be vital in assisting with our investigation.”