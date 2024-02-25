Police manhunt for criminal wanted on recall to prison after removing ankle tag

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a man removed his electronic tag and fled his home after being released from prison.

Nasar Mohammed Hussein, 33, was convicted in June 2023 of possession of an offensive weapon and assault on an emergency worker.

He was released from prison on licence but fled an address in Camberwell, London, on Thursday 22 February, according to the Metropolitan Police.

“Hussein was released from prison on licence, but on Thursday, 22 February he removed his electronic tag and left an address in Camberwell. He has links to Hounslow, Camberwell, Clapham and the Finsbury Park area.

Anyone who may have seen Nasar Mohammed Hussein, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call 101, ref 4758/24FEB24. For an immediate sighting please do not approach him, but dial 999. To provide information anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers.”