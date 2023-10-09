For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police sent more than 400 criminals, including senior “kingpins” in organised crime, to prison in an operation targeting an encrypted messaging platform.

The Operation Eternal investigation began in March 2020 and so far 426 people have been jailed for a total of 3,722 years.

The police said they used data taken from encrypted messaging system EncroChat to identify criminals, solve murders, and tackle the drug trade.

Commander Paul Brogden, head of specialist crime at the Metropolitan Police, said it was “the most significant operation targeting organised crime figures in the Met’s history”.

EncroChat is a covert operating platform that can only be accessed by Android phones using a strong password. Each user is assigned a special "handle" that is made up of a noun and an adjective.

The handsets, which cost £1,500, can only communicate with other EncroChat devices and have all their data wiped if handed over to the authorities.

Commander Brogden told the PA news agency: “These criminals were using what we call a ‘hard and secure’ communication device, so effectively it’s like a social media platform that the criminals believed that we couldn’t access.

“They were playing out their lifestyles [on EncroChat], trading drugs, ordering violence and murder here on the streets of London, and we could see that play out in a way we’ve never seen before. It was a significant leap forward.”

The platform messaged users urging them to get rid of their handsets after realising it had been compromised by law enforcement in June 2020, and it was shut down shortly afterwards.

Commander Brogden said many of those uncovered in the operation were “the kingpins” of organised crime networks in London. “They were sitting in their leafy enclaves and didn’t expect police to knock on their door and we did and brought them to justice, so I’m incredibly pleased about that,” he added.

The Met said 942 arrests were made in Operation Eternal so far, with 784 of those charged and 426 convicted.

Three tonnes of Class A and B drugs and 49 guns were also seized by the force.

Detective chief inspector Driss Hayoukane, senior investigating officer for Operation Eternal, said there were significant trials coming up with some “iconic” criminals and the force was still working “at a pace” to make more arrests, with the operation ongoing.

Commander Brogden said the Met was working with the Home Office to look at whether a new legislative framework was needed for encrypted platforms going forward.