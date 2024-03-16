Search for suspect after two crossbow attacks in Shoreditch may be linked

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are urgently hunting a suspect after two people were injured by crossbow bolts in separate attacks just days apart.

In the first attack a 44-year-old woman was hit in the head with a crossbow bolt as she crossed the street on Club Row, in Shoreditch, east London, at around 7.45pm on 4 March.

Ten days later a 20-year-old man was left with a neck injury from a crossbow bolt after being attacked just 200 feet from the same spot, on Arnold Circus, just before 7.30pm on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday “due to the nature and location of both incidents, they have been linked”, and detectives are urgently trying to identify a suspect.

The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing and they have now both left hospital, according to Scotland Yard.

Police said they were not currently aware of any further crossbow attacks, but urged people in the area to be vigilant.

Residents in Shoreditch will see a heightened officer presence this weekend as detectives carry out their enquiries.

The force added: “Officers are also working with Tower Hamlets Council in a joint effort to use as many resources as possible to help the investigation. Local officers will be on patrol and available to answer questions and provide reassurance.”

Detective chief superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “There are significant efforts to find whoever carried out these assaults, and we are committed to keeping the community updated over the coming days, as we know how worrying this is.

“This investigation is being led by my detectives in the CID and supported by my neighbourhood teams and specialist officers. My team are progressing a number of lines of enquiry, including identifying witnesses and exploring both CCTV and forensic opportunities.

“We are keen to hear from the local community. You may have seen something on the days when these offences occurred, or you might have seen or heard something in the local area that you think is suspicious and may be linked to these incidents.”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6663/14 Mar or Operation Goldwater. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.