Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte in court after arrest at airport

Mr Whyte appeared in court over allegations that he failed to provide passwords for laptops and phones that had been seized.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 22 December 2021 16:49
Craig Whyte appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court (Mark Runnacles/PA)
Craig Whyte appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court (Mark Runnacles/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has appeared in court in a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The authority said Mr Whyte has been charged with failing to provide passwords for various laptops and phones.

Mr Whyte was arrested on Tuesday at Manchester Airport at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) by officers from Greater Manchester Police.

He appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and indicated a plea of not guilty.

Mr Whyte previously owned Rangers Football Club (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

The FCA said that the arrest was in relation to alleged non-disclosure of key passwords for various laptops and phones, which were seized from Mr Whyte by a warrant issued under s176 Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 on April 18 2018.

The authority said: “Mr Whyte was charged with failing to comply with a Statutory Notice issued under Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000).

“This is the first prosecution by the FCA in relation to this offence.”

The FCA said that Mr Whyte elected for trial in the Crown Court which is due to take place in Manchester next month.

He was granted conditional bail.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in