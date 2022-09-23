Jump to content

Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover

Oliver Hart, 30, was appearing at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Friday.

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Friday 23 September 2022 17:30
Police were called to Declan Donnelly’s west London home in the early hours of April 6 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Police were called to Declan Donnelly's west London home in the early hours of April 6 2021 (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has admitted plotting to steal a number of luxury vehicles, including a £70,000 Range Rover belonging to TV presenter Declan Donnelly.

Oliver Hart, 30, appeared at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Friday where he admitted conspiracy to steal in relation to an alleged car theft operation running between January and July last year.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle in connection with 11 electric bikes from Velospeed, in Thatcham, Berkshire, between June 14 and June 17 2021.

Hart appeared at the south-west London court alongside several co-defendants, speaking only to confirm his name and enter guilty pleas.

The hearing was held at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court (Martin Keene/PA)
(PA Archive)

He is one of a number of defendants who have pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the alleged car theft operation.

Other defendants, including Ryan Crafts, 29, from Wokingham, Berkshire, and Charlie Kavanagh, 27, from Ashford, Surrey, have pleaded not guilty.

Judge Anne Brown listed their trial date for September 4 2023.

Those who have pleaded guilty, including Hart, are expected to be sentenced after the trial has concluded, the court heard.

Police were called to Mr Donnelly’s west London home in the early hours of April 6 2021.

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! presenter, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were reportedly asleep at the time.

No vehicles were taken.

