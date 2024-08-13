Police officer to face trial next year after pleading not guilty to rape

Support truly

A police officer accused of rape has pleaded not guilty during an appearance before a Crown Court judge.

David Parsons, 28, a police constable based in South Worcestershire local policing area, is alleged to have committed the offence in January 2022.

West Mercia Police have previously said the charge relates to an incident off-duty and Parsons is currently suspended from duty.

A short hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday saw Parsons formally deny the charge against him and be told he will stand trial on December 8 next year.

I am sorry it is such a long way away but I am sure you know there is a huge backlog here Judge Simon Drew, presiding judge

Parsons, from Worcester, was granted conditional bail by Judge Simon Drew, who told him: “I am adjourning your case for trial.

“I am sorry it is such a long way away but I am sure you know there is a huge backlog (of cases) here.”

The judge, who heard submissions from prosecution and defence barristers, was told the trial is expected to last for six days.

A pre-trial review was also ordered to take place on November 10 2025.