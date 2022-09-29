Harry Dunn’s alleged killer set for UK court appearance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of Harry Dunn’s three-year wait for criminal proceedings is finally due to end as the case of their son’s alleged killer is set to be heard at a UK court for the first time.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas is accused of causing the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The 45-year-old is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link from the US on Thursday.

The parents of Harry Dunn Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

The Crown Prosecution Service initially announced a hearing had been scheduled for January 18, but the date was vacated to “enable ongoing discussions”.

On Monday, the CPS confirmed to the PA news agency that the case was scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

The defendant had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision outside RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

A decision was reached to charge Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

The Dunn family told PA they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Both Mr Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn are expected to attend, along with his twin brother Niall and other members of the extended family.