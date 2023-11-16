YouTuber sentenced for antisemitic abuse during livestream, CPS says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A YouTuber who targeted antisemitic abuse at a Jewish woman during a livestream has been sentenced for a hate crime.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Alan Leggett appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on November 16 after the broadcast, which took place in September 2020.

The woman knew the 44-year-old through her work for an organisation, which investigates antisemitic abuse online.

Leggett pleaded guilty to sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety in May 2022.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, and was also handed a 15-year restraining order.

CPS South East’s district crown prosecutor, Matthew Beard, said: “The antisemitic abuse from Alan Leggett was deeply offensive, not only to the victim but also to all those within and outside the Jewish community.

“Hate crime is truly abhorrent and no one should be subjected to abuse online because of their race or religion.”

Mr Beard also urged those who see or experience hate crime to report it to the police.

The CPS added that since the Israel-Gaza conflict, it has been working alongside the police to tackle surges in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crime.

Mr Beard added: “The CPS is committed to prosecuting hate crime and, where a case results in a successful conviction, we will continue to apply for harsher sentences to reflect the severity of these crimes.”