Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband

Janet Dunn, 73, was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at a property in Ponteland, Northumberland, on March 15.

Katie Dickinson
Monday 22 August 2022 18:02
Janet Dunn who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter (Northumbria Police/PA)
A pensioner who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.

Janet Dunn was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at their home in Ponteland on March 15.

Northumbria Police said the 73-year-old then “fled” the property and left the couple’s daughter to find her father’s body.

Officers were called to the house in the Northumberland village at around 5.25pm and found Mr Dunn dead.

Dunn, of Beech Court, Ponteland, was due to go on trial for murder at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

A charge of manslaughter was put to her before the trial was due to get under way, and she pleaded guilty. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later confirmed the plea was acceptable.

Prosecutor Peter Glenser QC told the court the medical expert instructed by the CPS “is now privy to more information” than in his initial report.

“As a result, the plea entered this morning is now acceptable to the Crown,” Mr Glenser said.

Northumbria Police said: “On March 15, (Dunn) had been in a disagreement with her husband, Anthony Dunn, 81, over their finances.

“It was reported that Mrs Dunn then found herself holding a pillow over his face and her husband of 53 years, died as a result of her actions.

“She then fled their marital home, leaving their adult daughter to discover his body and call police.”

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC, remanded Dunn in custody until her sentencing hearing at the same court on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, one of the officers working on the case, said: “This has been an incredibly awful case which I’m sure will have shocked the local community, and has resulted in the death of Mr Dunn.

“Our thoughts remain with his family as they continue to come to terms with this tragic incident. This guilty plea will spare them a trial and the added stress that can bring.

“I would like to thank the hard work of all the officers involved. It has been an incredibly difficult investigation but their commitment to finding justice has resulted in a detailed evidential file and a guilty plea.

“Hopefully the family can now look to move forward with their grief and find some closure with this result.”

