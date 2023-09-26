Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five Bulgarians charged with spying for Russia to appear in court

Three men and two women are accused of conspiring to gather information that would be useful to an enemy between August 2020 and February this year.

Jordan Reynolds
Tuesday 26 September 2023 02:45
The five people will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)
The five people will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Five Bulgarians charged with spying for Russia are set to appear in court.

The three men and two women are accused of conspiring to gather information that would be useful to an enemy between August 2020 and February this year.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on September 21 that it authorised a charge of conspiracy to conduct espionage against three men and two women suspected of spying for Russia.

Orlin Roussev, 45, of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, of Harrow, north-west London; Katrin Ivanova, 31, of the same Harrow address; Ivan Stoyanov, 31, from Greenford, west London; and Vanya Gaberova, 29, from Churchway, north-west London; are charged with conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

Roussev, Dzhambazov, and Ivanova were previously charged on February 11 2023 with possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010, the CPS added.

The five are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

They were arrested by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command in February under the Official Secrets Act.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in