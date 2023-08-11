Former student police officer jailed for sex offences against 13-year-old girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former student police officer has been jailed for sex offences against a vulnerable 13-year-old girl.

Haider Siddique, who was training with West Midlands Police (WMP), met his victim online and groomed her for sexual purposes while claiming to be offering her support, the force had previously said.

The 23-year-old was arrested after being seen acting inappropriately towards his victim by a bus driver in March 2022, while Siddique was on long-term sick leave, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child in January and was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison by Judge Sarah Buckingham at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

This was a sickening criminal act by a former student officer and I know his fellow officers will be repulsed by his behaviour Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green

Following the sentencing, Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green, of WMP, said: “This was a sickening criminal act by a former student officer and I know his fellow officers will be repulsed by his behaviour.

“We did not hesitate to arrest and suspend Siddique and carried out a robust and meticulous investigation to establish the full extent of his abuse.

“We are committed to rooting out any member of staff who engages in criminality whenever we find evidence of it.”

The force said that Siddique, of Allwood Gardens, Bartley Green, Birmingham, had joined the force as a student officer in August 2021, before going on long-term sick leave in November that year.

He had never been deployed in an operational role and resigned in March 2022 while in custody following his arrest.

Lauranne Middleton, district crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Haider Siddique grossly abused his position of trust as a student police officer and as an adult to meet and sexually abuse a child.

“The overwhelming file of evidence presented to the court left Siddique with no option but to plead guilty to his appalling crimes and reflects how seriously the Crown Prosecution Service views this type of offending.

“We are grateful for the bravery displayed by the young victim and the actions of the bus driver who reported Siddique’s inappropriate behaviour, which led to the police investigation and prosecution of this man.”

We would encourage anyone with concerns for a child’s safety to speak out and seek support to help protect them NSPCC spokesperson

Following sentencing, an NSPCC spokesperson said: “Having undertaken training to become a police officer, Siddique should have known the devastating impact child sexual abuse can have on the victims.

“His targeted grooming and sexual abuse of a vulnerable girl was a terrible breach of trust, and we hope she is receiving the care and support she needs.

“We also commend the bus driver who spoke up about Siddique’s behaviour.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns for a child’s safety to speak out and seek support to help protect them.

“Adults with concerns about the wellbeing of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

“Children and young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111.”