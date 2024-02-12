For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a London bus driver and passengers with an unknown substance, sparking a three-hour stand-off with police.

The Metropolitan Police said a man in his 40s boarded the 109 bus in Brixton on Sunday and was confronted by other passengers after he started smoking.

He began to threaten them with an “unknown substance” while the bus was travelling through Thornton Heath, with the police called shortly after 8.30pm.

Pictures showed officers dressed in chemical suits storming the bus, while passengers and the driver immediately left the vehicle once threats had been made.

It was later confirmed that the substance was not corrosive and the man was arrested shortly before midnight after being tasered.

He has since been taken to hospital and his condition is not life-threatening.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Nobody was held hostage. The man made threats and everyone else on the bus immediately got off. The substance was not thrown.

“Shortly before midnight, the 44-year-old man was arrested for affray. The substance was found not to be harmful.

“Taser was discharged prior to his arrest and officers believe the man had taken drugs. As a precaution, he was taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.”