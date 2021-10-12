‘Devoted’ father-of-three shot dead outside silent disco in Croydon

A “hard-working family man” was shot dead after attending a silent disco in Croydon earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Leroy Mitchell, 35, died in the early morning of 2 October after police and paramedics were called to reports of a shooting in a car park, according to detectives.

They have appealed for information from anyone who might have attended the silent disco in Birdhurst Road on the night of 1 October.

“Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there,” said Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin.

No arrests have been made.

Mr Mitchell’s family described him as a “devoted” father.

In a statement made through police, they said: “Leroy was a beautiful soul, hard-working, with a zest for life. He cherished his family and friends. He was loved by so many people, and his death will be felt for a long time to come.

“Leroy was a hard-working family man and devoted father of three children. He had a big family and a big heart, always looked after his mum and always tried to bring the family together. He was about to start a new job as a Royal Mail lorry driver, the Monday after he was murdered.

“Leroy never missed football training with his son and also took the son of a friend who had lost his wife. He loved all those that he surrounded himself with.

“Leroy had such a bright future ahead, seeing his children grow and blossom into strong, positive independent adults. It's heart wrenchingly difficult as a family to think this has been ripped away from us all. He will be missed terribly.”

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8785 8244 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.