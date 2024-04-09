Two in court after remains of a woman found in Croydon park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have appeared in court charged with murder after the remains of a woman were found in a Croydon park.

The remains of Sarah Mayhew, 38, from Croydon, were found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, south London, last Tuesday.

Gemma Watts, 48, and Steve Samson, 44, are charged with murdering Ms Mayhew at some point between March 8 and April 2 this year and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body within the same time period.

Samson, of Burnell Road, Sutton, has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child during those dates.

The two defendants appeared in custody together at Bromley Magistrates’ Court via video link from a south London police station.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

Watts is from Holmbury Grove, Croydon.

Police were called to reports of possible human remains at 9am last Tuesday and the defendants were arrested on Saturday.

They remain in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on April 11.