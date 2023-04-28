Jump to content

Man accused of Croydon police station shooting pleads not guilty to murder

Louis De Zoysa used a whiteboard to plead not guilty and will face now face trial in June over the death of Met custody sergeant Matthew Ratana.

Matthew Cooper
Friday 28 April 2023 11:46
Louis De Zoysa has pleaded not guilty to murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Louis De Zoysa has pleaded not guilty to murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 25-year-old man has denied the murder of Met Police sergeant Matthew Ratana, who was shot dead inside Croydon police station in 2020.

Louis De Zoysa, from Banstead, Surrey, held up a whiteboard with not guilty written on it to enter his plea via a video-link to a hospital, and will now face trial on June 6.

Sgt Ratana, 54, died after suffering a fatal wound to the chest at Croydon custody centre in south London on September 25 2020.

De Zoysa, who appeared on the video-link in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling, also wrote on a whiteboard to confirm his name and date of birth at the start of a hearing on Friday at Northampton Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege sergeant Ratana was shot while De Zoysa was handcuffed, during an incident in which he also sustained a gunshot wound.

De Zoysa was remanded in custody until his trial, which is expected to last for around three weeks.

