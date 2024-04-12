For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight just off a busy south London market.

The victim, in his 20s, was stabbed once in Fellmongers Yard, Croydon at 6pm on Friday.

Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance rushed to the scene next to Surrey Street Market.

But tragically the victim, believed to be aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead.

One witness to the aftermath said they saw two masked men riding pillion on a motorbike with one waving a machete.

Photo from the scene of the murder shared with The Independent ( X )

A Met spokeswoman confirmed that one man was arrested in connection with the stabbing and remains in custody.

She added officers remain in the area carrying out urgent enquiries and a crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD6022/12Apr. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.