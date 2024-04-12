Motorbike rider ‘waves machete’ as man, in 20s, stabbed to death by south London market
One witness said they saw two masked men riding on a motorbike and one waving a machete
A man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight just off a busy south London market.
The victim, in his 20s, was stabbed once in Fellmongers Yard, Croydon at 6pm on Friday.
Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance rushed to the scene next to Surrey Street Market.
But tragically the victim, believed to be aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead.
One witness to the aftermath said they saw two masked men riding pillion on a motorbike with one waving a machete.
A Met spokeswoman confirmed that one man was arrested in connection with the stabbing and remains in custody.
She added officers remain in the area carrying out urgent enquiries and a crime scene remains in place.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD6022/12Apr. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.