Pair charged with murder after human remains found in a park in Croydon, London

Gemma Saundercock, 48, of Holmbury Grove, Croydon, and Steve Samson, 44, of Burnell Road, Sutton, have been charged with murder

Rich Booth
Tuesday 09 April 2024 11:22
(The Independent)

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Sarah Mayhew, whose remains were found in a south London park on Tuesday April 2.

The Metropolitan Police said Gemma Saundercock, 48, of Holmbury Grove, Croydon, and Steve Samson, 44, of Burnell Road, Sutton, have been charged with murder and the prevention of the lawful and decent burial of a body.

They will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 9.

Samson has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child, which police said are unconnected with the murder investigation at this stage.

Ms Mayhew’s family have been informed of the charges.

Commander Andy Brittain, who leads policing in Croydon, said: “I would like to thank the detectives and officers across the Met whose expertise continues to enable this speedy and thorough investigation.

“The local community has also offered much support during this time as officers carried out this vital work, and we are very appreciative of their efforts.

“My sincere condolences are with Sarah’s family, and we will continue to support them as the investigation progresses.”

