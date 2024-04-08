First picture of woman after remains found in Croydon park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives investigating human remains found in a park in Croydon have released a picture of the victim.

Scotland Yard said the family of 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew, from Croydon in south London, have been informed of her death and are currently being supported by family liaison officers.

A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of Ms Mayhew’s murder and both remain in custody.

An investigation was launched last Tuesday after officers received reports of possible human remains found on Rowdown Fields in Croydon.

Members of the public near the scene in Rowdown Field ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

DI Martin Thorpe, leading the murder probe, said: “My thoughts are with Sarah’s family as they deal with this heartbreaking news. No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses.

“The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.”

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Chf Supt Andy Brittain, lead for policing in Croydon, added: “While I hope these updates will offer some reassurance to the local community, we are aware of the understandable concern this incident has caused across New Addington.

“Your local policing teams will continue to be visible and available to discuss your concerns, and answer any questions you may have as best we can. We repeat our thanks for the support and patience of the public, which has allowed officers to carry out important enquiries at the scene.”

Rowdown Fields, a park in Croydon, south London where human remains were found ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Searches of the area near New Addington were subsequently conducted, involving police forensics and dog teams, with a large cordon in place for days.

Local residents expressed their shock at the discovery. Matthew Popoola said: “It’s really shocking to hear there were human remains here.” Sam Urquhart, 52, added: “No one expects body parts to be found, do they?”

Matthew Popoola, who lives locally, said of the discovery: “It’s quite barbaric. It’s not really a normal thing around this area.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.