Bus passenger stabbed in London after confronting man with feet on seats

A man has been stabbed on a bus in south London after confronting a passenger who was sitting with his feet on the seats.

Detectives have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after the victim, in his 50s, was attacked on a Route 64 bus in Croydon.

The incident happened shortly after 3am on Tuesday, police said.

The victim confronted the man and during a brief struggle was stabbed a number of times in the leg.

The suspect then left the bus at East Croydon railway station.

The injured man took himself to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and police were called.

A statement from Metropolitan Police said: “Shortly after 03:00hrs on Tuesday, 4 June, the victim was aboard a Route 64 bus in Croydon when a man boarded and sat with his feet on the seats.

“The victim, a man aged 50s, confronted the suspect and during a brief struggle was stabbed a number of times in the leg. The suspect left the bus at East Croydon train station.

“The injured man presented himself at hospital with knife injuries and police were called.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.