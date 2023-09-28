First picture of girl stabbed to death on her way to school as family ‘heartbroken’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage girl stabbed to death while making her way to a south London school has been pictured for the first time.

Named locally as GCSE student Eliyanna, the 15-year-old had been making her way to Old Palace of John Whitgift School in Croydon when she was attacked and killed on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift shopping centre, at around 8.30am after receiving reports that the schoolgirl had been stabbed.

Tributes have been paid to Eliyanna following the fatal incident in Croydon (Facebook)

She was initially helped by a bus driver and a passer-by until the arrival of paramedics, but despite their best efforts she was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email barney.davis@independent.co.uk

A boy who is believed to have known the victim was arrested a short while later in the Croydon area, the Met Police confirmed.

Witnesses reported that paramedics battled to save her life, while two other schoolgirls, believed to be her friends, attempted to get through the police barriers.

Speaking to the Independent, Katia Brito, 22, said: “I arrived at the scene at 9.02am and the two buses had stopped. The tent was up and emergency services were trying to keep her alive. Kids were running under the underpass.”

Anthony King, chairman of My Ends – a project helping combat youth violence in Croydon, was with the girl’s family after the incident and said they were “heartbroken”.

He added: “She had a bright future ahead of her. She was in her GCSE year.”

Mr King described the girl as an “absolutely incredible young lady” and told of how others said she was “jovial, very comedic”.

A number of police vehicles have cordoned off the Route 60 bus, which had been heading towards Streatham Station, while forensic officers continue to examine the scene.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.

“I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.”

