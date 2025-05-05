Man arrested for murder of holidaymaker killed in ‘fight’ on cruise ship

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an altercation on a cruise ship in which another man, 60, died.

Police rushed to the Southampton Docks on Monday morning to arrest the Exeter resident, after the cruise ship returned to shore.

The 60-year-old man died on the MSC Virtuosa after an altercation on Saturday evening shortly after the ship left Southampton, police said.

The ship returned to the city on Monday after the death on British waters, before police arrested the suspect.

The deceased man’s family members have been informed and are now being supported by specialist police officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We want to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident on-board, and we want to thank the crew for their cooperation and assistance with our enquiries.

“If anyone who was on-board has information that could assist, please contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101 with reference 44250193676.”

