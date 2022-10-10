Murder investigation launched after cyclist, 22, dies following collision with car
Police escalated attempted murder case to murder probe after man’s death
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was knocked off an electric bike by a car.
The man, 22, was allegedly struck by a Volkswagen Golf in Grangetown, Teesside, on Thursday night.
The car was travelling down Birchington Avenue towards St Hilda’s Church just before 10.30pm.
The cyclist suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to James Cook University Hospital in critical condition, where he died on Sunday.
Two men, aged 21 and 22, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. But, after the victim’s death, Cleveland Police said “this has now become a murder investigation.”
A woman, 30, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. A third man, 21, who was also arrested has been bailed.
Following the incident, police cordoned off the area between St Hilda’s Church and Grangetown Library on Birchington Avenue.
A couple who didn’t want to be identified told Teesside Live: “Around half 10 last night we heard a massive screech then a crash, we looked outside about 10.35pm and saw an ambulance, critical care ambulance and police beginning to cordon off the road.
“The car had knocked someone off their bike into a layby, then the car sped off. There were tyre marks all over the road until this morning when it rained.”
Police are appealing for more details and are urging anyone with relevant information to get in contact by calling 101 – quoting ref SG22057971 – or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
