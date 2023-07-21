Cyprus court to rule on whether British expat murdered terminally-ill wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Judges in a Cypriot court are to rule on whether a British expat murdered his terminally-ill wife.

Former miner David Hunter is on trial for killing his wife of 52 years, Janice Hunter, who died of asphyxiation in December 2021 at the couple’s retirement home near the coastal resort town of Paphos.

Hunter, 76, denies murder and told a court his wife, who was 74, had blood cancer and “begged him” to end her life.

On Friday, a three-judge panel will deliver its verdict on whether Hunter committed premeditated murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

The couple’s daughter, Lesley Cawthorne, has said she is “not feeling very optimistic” ahead of the court’s decision.

She told the PA news agency her father is “anxious, tired and lonely” and the past “19 months has taken a huge toll on him”.

“I think the hope has been crushed out of him,” she added.

For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her David Hunter

Giving evidence in May, Hunter told the District Court in Paphos he would “never in a million years” have taken his wife’s life unless she had asked him to, adding: “She wasn’t just my wife, she was my best friend.”

Hunter demonstrated to the court how he held his hands over her mouth and nose, and said he eventually decided to grant his wife’s wish after she became “hysterical”.

Hunter, from Ashington in Northumberland, said: “For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her. She was asking me more every day.

“In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it.”

Hunter told the court he tried to kill himself after his wife’s death.

Janice and David were loving partners for over 50 years and enjoyed their retirement together in Cyprus until she became ill and was in excruciating pain Michael Polak, Justice Abroad

During closing speeches in June, Hunter’s defence team said it was not a case of premeditated murder and Hunter “acted spontaneously” to end Mrs Hunter’s life “upon her begging him to do so”.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, which is representing Hunter, told reporters: “This remains a tragic case.

“Janice and David were loving partners for over 50 years and enjoyed their retirement together in Cyprus until she became ill and was in excruciating pain.

“We remain hopeful that David will receive a verdict that does not deny him a chance of leaving prison and returning home.”