Bodies of two boys found at house in Dagenham

A woman and a man are being questioned under arrest after two young boys were found dead at a home in Dagenham, east London.

Detectives are investigating after emergency services found the bodies of a two-year-old and a five-year-old.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to a disturbance at around 2pm at a home in Cornwallis Road in the town, where the boys were both pronounced dead.

A woman was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident, the Metropolitan Police said, and a man was also arrested nearby.

Police cordoned off the area.

“She was arrested after police were called to a disturbance at a residential address near to the scene,” the force said.

“A man was also arrested near to the scene in connection with the incident.

“Both the man and woman remain in police custody.”

Detectives and specialist crime officers have launched an investigation.

The arrested woman and man were known to both children, officers said.

Detective Inspector Sean Treweek of the Met said: “This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions.

“However, at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths.

“I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths.

“They will see additional officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should speak with those officers.”