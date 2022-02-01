Missing two-year-old girl found dead in London garden

A two-year-old girl missing from her home in east London for three days has been found dead.

The toddler, of Reede Road, Dagenham, was first reported missing from her home at around 4pm on Saturday.

Met Police launched an urgent search to find the toddler, who was later found dead in a garden.

The force has not confirmed if it is the garden of the home she was missing from.

A police spokesperson said: “The girl was found unresponsive in the garden. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.”

The toddler’s next of kin have been informed.

The Met's East Area command unit is leading an investigation. There have been no arrests yet.