Woman in court charged with murdering two boys aged 2 and 5

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murders of two young boys who were found dead at a home in east London.

Kara Alexander, 44, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of killing the children, who were aged two and five.

A member of court staff said that she was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

The boys were found dead at a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course, the Metropolitan Police said.