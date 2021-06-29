A police officer who unlawfully killed ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson by Tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head has been jailed for eight years.

PC Benjamin Monk was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after jurors heard he left two bootlace imprints on the former Premier League star’s forehead – following an “excessive” 33-second Taser deployment.

Monk’s six-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told he was “not honest” after the death of the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town striker, having claimed to have aimed a single kick at the victim’s shoulder.

Mr Atkinson, who had smashed a window while suffering a mental health crisis, died in hospital about an hour after an ambulance was called to the scene near his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, on 15 August 2016.

According to the charity Inquest, Monk is the first police officer in England and Wales to be found guilty of unlawful killing over a death in custody or following police contact since 1986.

Monk, who denied murder and manslaughter, claimed to have acted in reasonable self-defence while “terrified” of 48-year-old Mr Atkinson, who had a heart condition, was undergoing dialysis treatment, and was smaller and lighter than the officer.

But images of two separate areas of head injury accepted to match Monk’s bootlaces were uncovered by forensic examinations using polarised light, proving his account was false.

Ex-Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson died in Telford, Shropshire, on 15 August 2016 (Karen Wright/PA)

As well as the marks to both sides of Mr Atkinson’s forehead, a pathologist found 15 areas of “under-the-skin” bruising, including marks to his neck, shoulder, shoulder blade, flank, buttock, thigh, bicep, elbow and shin.

It emerged on Monday that Monk had been found guilty of gross misconduct five years before he killed Mr Atkinson, after failing to mention two cautions on his application form to join the West Mercia force in 2001.

The court heard that he kept his job in February 2011 - a year after details of the cautions came to light - despite being found to have breached required standards for honesty and integrity.

Addressing the court on Monday, prosecutor Alexandra Healy QC said: “Mr Monk was cautioned for theft from a shop as an employee – he was employed at the time at Woolworths in 1997. There was a further caution in 1999 for being found drunk.”

The court was told that the warnings were not recorded on a computer system because of policies at the time for dealing with spent cautions.

Jailing Monk on Tuesday, the Recorder of Birmingham, Melbourne Inman QC, said: “You have let yourself and the force down.

Ex-Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson pictured in July 1991 (PA)

“Although they were difficult, you failed to act appropriately in the circumstances as they developed and you used a degree of force in delivering two kicks to the head, which was excessive and which were a cause of Mr Atkinson’s death.

“The obvious aggravating factor is that you committed this offence while on duty as a police officer.”

The judge added: “The police play a central and important role in upholding the rule of law in our society. The sentence must reflect the importance of maintaining public confidence in our police.”

Monk, who the judge accepted had shown genuine remorse, was ordered to serve two-thirds of his eight-year sentence before being entitled to release on licence.

According to those who were present in court, he nodded in apparent agreement with some of the judge’s remarks, but remained impassive as he was sentenced, pausing to wave towards a woman in the public gallery before being led away.

Reacting to the sentencing, Mr Atkinson’s family condemned the “callous attack” as a “terrible abuse of a police officer’s position of trust”.

They added in a statement: “PC Monk used horrendous violence against Dalian, who was in an extremely vulnerable position in mental health crisis and needed help.

Legal representatives for the Atkinson family read a statement alongside Kenroy Atkinson, brother of Dalian, and his wife Julie (R), outside Birmingham Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He then failed to give a full and honest account of what happened, including at his trial. We are pleased that all these factors have been reflected in the sentence.

“We pay tribute to all the bereaved families of black men who have died at the hands of the police and whose fight for justice has not led to successful prosecutions.

“It shouldn’t take the death of a famous footballer for the criminal justice system to work properly and we hope more families can secure justice in future regardless of whether the deceased is a high profile person.

“As his fellow footballers take the knee, we hope that they will honour the memory of Dalian.”

Commenting on the case, Deborah Coles, director of the charity Inquest, which provides support after state-related deaths, said: “This is the first manslaughter conviction of a police officer for over three decades. Police cannot be above the law, but for too long they have acted with impunity following deaths.

“Dalian was subject to dehumanising and excessive police violence, whilst in need of protection. It is shameful that the family have had to wait over five years for this.

“The imprisonment of one police officer does not stop systemic racism and police violence. Dalian’s death is not an isolated case, nor is this officer a ‘bad apple’.

“True justice requires structural change across our society to address racism and state violence, and better respond to mental ill health.

“For decades, Black men, and those in mental health crisis, have disproportionately died following use of force by police.”

