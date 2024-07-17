Support truly

New CCTV has been released after a lone motorcyclist opened fire on a restaurant and severely wounded a nine-year-old girl eating ice cream with her parents.

It came as the parents said their daughter may never “speak or move properly” again after a rider on a stolen bike let off five rounds as families dived for cover in scenes of chaos at Evin Turkish restaurant on Kingsland High Street, Dalston.

The girl was eating dinner with her family at the back of the east London restaurant on May 29 and was caught in the gunfire.

She remains in a critical condition 49 days after the attack.

Three men sitting outside the restaurant – aged 37, 42 and 44 – were also shot, but were discharged from hospital a few days later.

In a statement from the family released through the Metropolitan Police, they said: “We are devastated about what has happened. Our daughter remains stable but in a critical condition.

“She only went there for ice cream and now we do not know if we will ever get our daughter back to being the smart, funny girl that she was before and whether she will be able to ever speak or move properly again.”

They added: “We need our child back and we are all praying for her full recovery.”

The Met has now released new photographs of a motorcyclist officers want to trace in connection with the shooting.

Detective chief superintendent James Conway, lead for policing in the London Borough of Hackney, said: “I am making a renewed appeal for information relating to the shooting in Hackney, on Wednesday 29 May, which left three men injured and a nine-year-old girl in a critical condition.

“Our investigation team has been working tirelessly to piece together what happened and to identify the dangerous individuals responsible for this shocking and indiscriminate act of violence.

“They are now in a position to release images of a suspect on a motorcycle that they are working to trace. We believe the motorcycle has been in the Peckham and Crystal Palace areas.”

Mr Conway added: “Anyone who saw this motorcycle or who can help us identify the rider is urged to contact us immediately.

“Whoever this person is, they are dangerous and must be removed from our streets.”

Mr Conway said the Met is investigating “a critical line of inquiry” – a potential link to organised criminal networks originating in Turkey.

“The nine-year-old girl who was injured was simply out having dinner with her family. She remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition,” he said.

“You might be a friend, partner or a family member of someone that you suspect may be involved. I urge you to search your heart to understand if your loyalty to friends or associates extends to covering up for an innocent child being shot.”

Anyone who may have information about the shooting or the events leading up to it is urged to call Crimestoppers or to speak to police.