A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared in court.

Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.

Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on 9 May, not 4 May as previously planned.

The four victims (L to R); Connie Gent, Lacey Bennett, John Paul Bennett and Terri Harris (PA)

He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges during his appearance before Judge Nirmal Shant QC.

The charges against Bendall, the partner of Ms Harris, allege that he murdered all four victims between Friday 17 September and Monday 20 September.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address.

It is thought Connie was staying at the house for a sleepover with her friend Lacey, who lived their with her brother and mother Ms Harris.

Lacey with her brother John Paul and their mother Terri (Derbyshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

A growing shrine of tributes, candles and balloons for the four victims was left by well wishers in Chandos Crescent.

Connie’s father, Charlie Gent, spoke of his pain after the attack, saying: “Parents, spend as much time with your kids as you possible can ... You never know what’s round the corner.”

He added: “My little girl has gone ... Fly safe, baby girl. I love you with all my heart and always will.”

Jason Bennett, father of John Paul and Lacey, said in a statement issued through Derbyshire police that his life “will never be the same again”.

He described young Lacey as his “TikTok queen” and his son John Paul as “absolutely my mini me”.

He added: “Behind his tough exterior he was the most loving son you could wish for. His love for his mum was amazing he just wanted everyone to be happy.”

Terri Harris’s parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, described her as “our world, our everything”.

They said she had “made many friends throughout her short life and remained loyal to all of them” and described her as “an amazing mum” whose “babies were her world”.