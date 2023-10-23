For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Failures by the Probation Service contributed to the “brutal and savage” murders of a mother and three children by Damien Bendall, a coroner has ruled.

Peter Nieto, the senior coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, concluded that while Bendall bore “primary responsibility” for the murders of Terri Harris, John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Connie Gent, there were “several very stark acts or omissions” by both the Probation Service and individuals that “accumulatively” contributed to the deaths.

Bendall, 33, murdered pregnant Ms Harris, 35, her children – 11-year-old Lacey and 13-year-old John Paul – and Lacey’s friend, 11-year-old Connie, in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 19 2021, and was given a whole life order in December 2022.

Terri Harris, with her children, Lacey and John Paul Bennett, who were murdered by Damien Bendall along with Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in September 2021 (PA Media)

The inquests into the four deaths, which concluded on Monday, heard multiple reports over two weeks of how Bendall was managed by overworked, stressed and inexperienced probation officers, with the service facing “significant” challenges at the time.

Mr Nieto said: “In my judgment, there are several very stark omissions and also a very large number of individual acts or omissions that accumulatively contributed to the deaths.”

Damien Bendall, 33, was given a whole life order in December 2022 (PA)

Recording his conclusion for all four inquests, he said: “My conclusion is unlawful killing, contributed to by acts or omissions by the designated state agency for offending management in the course of Damien Bendall’s offender supervision and management.”

The Probation Service accepted 51 separate failings at the inquests, held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, in which it accepted a catalogue of missed opportunities and lack of scrutiny concerning Bendall’s supervision going back several years.

At the time of the murders, Bendall was serving a suspended sentence with a curfew and alcohol treatment requirement following an arson committed in 2020.

Flowers near to the murder scene in Chandos Crescent (PA)

He was deemed a low risk to partners and children and recommended for curfew at Ms Harris’s home in the pre-sentence report for the arson written by a probation officer, a report that Mr Nieto described as “wholly inadequate and misleading” and that was part of a “profoundly and seriously flawed” report process.

Bendall’s history of serious and violent offences dating back to 2004 and of allegations of domestic abuse against a former partner and inappropriate contact with a young girl in care were missed, due to a “failure to demonstrate sufficient professional curiosity”, Mr Nieto said.

Bendall buys cigarettes from a local shop after the murders and before his arrest (Derbyshire Police/SWNS)

“That was an important piece of information to be prominently recorded in the probation report.

“If it had been, it appears to me inconceivable that Damien Bendall would not have been considered to be high risk to children.”

Further safeguarding checks were not completed, with no effort made to speak to Ms Harris and her children to assess whether a curfew at her property was suitable, something the Probation Service admitted was “unacceptable”.

Terri Harris who was murdered along with her children Lacey and John Paul Bennett and Lacey's friend Connie Gent (PA)

As part of his “entirely inappropriate and dangerous” curfew, Bendall was made to wear an electronic tag, during the fitting of which he said: “If this relationship goes bad, I will murder my girlfriend and the children.”

But these comments were not fed back to the Probation Service, even though they “should very clearly have been”, Mr Nieto said.

Bendall’s case was managed by two probation officers with just months of experience between them and who “did not have the experience, qualifications or training to manage the case”.

Damien Bendall, pictured on police bodycam when he was arrested following the murders (PA Media)

Inadequate guidance and supervision by managers allowed other intervention opportunities to be missed, including Bendall admitting he was using cannabis and strong alcohol and missing at least five meetings with a substance misuse worker, which the coroner said should have prompted a review of his risk level.

Systemic issues were raised around supervision, auditing, training staff and other issues, and Mr Nieto said it remained unclear to him how an offender’s high-risk status is “prominently displayed” on their record.

Connie Gent who was murdered along with John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and their mother Terri Harris, at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh (PA)

While Mr Nieto acknowledged the impact of changes to the Probation Service in the months before the murders and of Covid-19, he said: “They don’t explain the totality of the acts or omissions or failures of the Probation Service’s overview and supervision of Damien Bendall and the decisions made.”

Following the coroner’s conclusion, lawyer David Sandiford, who represented the Probation Service throughout the inquests, said: “We extend afresh our deepest sympathies to the relatives of Terri Harris, Lacey Bennett, John Paul Bennett and Connie Gent, and indeed to all those who mourn them.

“Damien Bendall is rightly serving a whole life order.

John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett with their father Jason (PA)

“We recognise that the changes made with a view to ensuring that this doesn’t happen again can never undo the terrible loss or assuage the grief of those whose lives will never be the same again.”

Closing the inquest, Mr Nieto said he would write a Prevention of Future Deaths report, and extended his condolences to the victims’ families and friends after a “difficult two weeks”.