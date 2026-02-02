MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of further rape and sexual assault offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man understood to be MP Dan Norris has been further arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, voyeurism and upskirting.

The independent MP had been suspended by the Labour Party and had the whip in the House of Commons removed last year after his original arrest on suspicion of historical child sex offences.

The Independent understands Norris, 66, has now been further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, as well as voyeurism and upskirting against a number of women.

In a statement issued after his first arrest, the BBC reported Norris said he continues “to represent” his constituents as well as “staying across local and national developments” and “handling casework and policy queries and asking parliamentary questions”.

The Independent has approached Norris for comment.

Avon and Somerset Police began investigating a man in his sixties in December 2024.

He was initially arrested in April 2025 on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction and misconduct in public office.

On Monday, police announced the man has now been further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, and voyeurism and upskirting against a number of women.

All offences are alleged to have happened between the 2000s and 2020s.

The force said it is no longer actively investigating any sexual offences against children, but the original rape and misconduct in a public office investigation is continuing.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “Investigations into sexual offences are sensitive and complex and as a result it can take a significant amount of time for inquiries to be completed.

“We are keeping victims updated on any developments and we will continue to give access to any support they may need.”

The man, who police have not officially named, remains on conditional bail and has not stepped down as an MP.

Norris was elected as MP for North East Somerset and Hanham at the 2024 general election, beating well-known Conservative former cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He was also the directly elected mayor of the West of England from 2021 to 2025, and stepped down after his election to parliament.

Norris had previously been in parliament from 1997 to 2010, representing the constituency of Wansdyke, which covers much of the seat he now serves.

He was a junior minister under Gordon Brown and an assistant whip under Sir Tony Blair.

After his initial arrest, he stepped down as chair of the animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports.