Serving British Army member, 21, charged with terror offence

Daniel Abed Khalife, of Beaconside, Stafford, will appear in court on Saturday

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 28 January 2023 07:18
A 21-year-old serving member of the British Army will face court on Saturday (PA)
(PA Archive)

A 21-year-old serving member of the British Army has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police said.

Daniel Abed Khalife, of Beaconside, Stafford, was charged on Friday over two incidents in August 2021 and January of this year.

He is accused of attempting to “elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”, at Beaconside, Stafford, on August 2 2021.

He has also been charged with placing an article “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property” at Beaconside, Stafford, on or before January 2 of this year.

Khalife is in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

