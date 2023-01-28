Serving British Army member, 21, charged with terror offence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 21-year-old serving member of the British Army has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police said.

Daniel Abed Khalife, of Beaconside, Stafford, was charged on Friday over two incidents in August 2021 and January of this year.

He is accused of attempting to “elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”, at Beaconside, Stafford, on August 2 2021.

He has also been charged with placing an article “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property” at Beaconside, Stafford, on or before January 2 of this year.

Khalife is in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.