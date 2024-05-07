Hainault victim attacked from behind and slashed in neck, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An alleged sword attacker has appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murdering a teenage boy, who was attacked from behind and slashed in the neck while walking to school.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, is also accused of attacking four others, including two police officers, during a 20-minute rampage in Hainault, east London, last Tuesday.

The court heard that the attack unfolded shortly before 7am, after Monzo allegedly crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close, hitting a member of the public.

The court was told that he then got out of the van, said that he would kill the man and slashed him to the neck.

Floral tributes at the end of Laing Close near the scene in Hainault, north east London ( PA Wire )

Shortly afterwards, he is accused of attacking 14-year-old Daniel Anjourin from behind, causing fatal injuries after slashing him in the neck.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was “sharp force trauma to the head”.

After an ambulance arrived, he allegedly approached paramedics with the weapon and prevented them from coming to assist, before he was chased by police officers.

He subsequently attacked a female police officer, Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield, causing signficiant injuries while she lay on the ground.

After running through gardens, he entered a property and allegedly attacked a couple as they slept, with their young daughter also present.

The child’s father, Henry De Los Rios Polania, was left with injuries to his neck and arm and has been described as a “hero” for protecting his family against the attack.

More than 300 people gathered to pay tribute to Daniel and the other injured victims ( PA Wire )

After leaving the property, officers apprehended the suspect by using Tasers, with an inspector suffering an arterial bleed after being stabbed with the weapon.

The court heard that none of the victims had known their attacker.

In the days following, floral tributes, hand-written notes and teddies have been left at the scene in memory of Daniel, who was described as “amazing” by his heartbroken family.

Staff and pupils at the independent Bancroft’s School, where Daniel was a pupil, said they have been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at his death.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday, his family said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel. “It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

Fans hold up a banner on the 14th minute during Arsenal’s Premier League match against Bournemouth in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.”

Arsenal led tributes to Daniel, who was a fan of the London club, ahead of their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

During the match there was also a moment of applause throughout the Emirates Stadium in the 14th minute, with a banner reading “RIP Daniel” among the crowd.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, confirmed his name and date of birth as he stood in the dock.

A three-week trial has been provisionally set for 3 February 2025.