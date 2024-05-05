Hundreds gather to pay tribute to sword attack victim Daniel Anjorin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A vigil for schoolboy Daniel Anjorin has seen more than 300 mourners gather in east London to pay tribute.

Daniel, 14, was attacked with a sword in Hainault while walking to school, and suffered fatal wounds to his neck and chest.

A community in mourning gathered at the Hainault Underground station car park, just metres away from where the incident happened, on Sunday morning to pay tribute and offer messages of support to his grieving family. Daniel’s family were not present.

More than 300 people gathered in Hainault to pay tribute ( PA Wire )

Harris, a 17-year-old boy who knew Daniel, told the crowd: “He was a kid that was not in any type of trouble. I’m not just saying that.

“He never did anything wrong. He focused on school, he got good grades, he (went) to church.

“His family are appreciating all your support. They’ve noticed everything you guys are doing community-wise, fundraiser-wise, Arsenal as well. They’ve noticed it all.

“On their behalf, thank all of you.”

Fans hold up a banner on the 14th minute during Arsenal’s Premier League match against Bournemouth in memory of the 14-year-old ( PA Wire )

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday, the family said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel. “It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

Floral tributes at the end of Laing Close near the scene in Hainault, north east London ( PA Wire )

“We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.

“We ask that the media please respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us or our family.”

Arsenal led tributes to Daniel, who was a fan of the London club, ahead of their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

During the match there was also a moment of applause throughout the Emirates Stadium in the 14th minute, with a banner reading “RIP Daniel” among the crowd.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, from Newham, was charged with murdering the teenager and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.