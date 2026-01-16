Convicted killer and stalker of Cheryl Tweedy sent back to prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A convicted killer and persistent stalker of Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy has been sent back to prison after violating his licence conditions.

Daniel Bannister, 51, was recalled to custody on Tuesday after being found with alcohol at a bail hostel, a breach of the terms of his release, The Sun reported.

He had been jailed for 12 months last September for breaching a restraining order, having appeared at the singer’s home for a fourth time.

A spokesperson for HM Prison and Probation Service said: “As this case shows, we do not hesitate to send offenders back to prison where necessary if they break the rules.”

open image in gallery Daniel Bannister turned up at the singer’s home for a fourth time last June (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Bannister is expected to remain in custody until the end of his sentence, it is understood.

He showed up at Tweedy’s rural home for the fourth time on June 19 last year.

In a victim impact statement, the singer said she was “stunned” when Bannister visited her home yet again, that she had been forced to hire personal security, and he had made her young child scared.

On top of his jail sentence Bannister was also handed a fresh restraining order not to contact Tweedy.

He was jailed for 16 weeks at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court in March last year for repeatedly turning up at Tweedy’s Buckinghamshire home while under a restraining order.

He was initially jailed for four months in September 2024 where he was handed a three-year restraining order, but breached it by turning up at her home in December.

In 2012, Bannister killed Rajendra Patel, 48, at a south London YMCA shelter and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.